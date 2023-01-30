Prince William visits floods of 1953 exhibition in Snettisham
The Prince of Wales paid a surprise visit to remember the devastating floods that hit the east coast of England 70 years ago.
Prince William arrived unannounced at the memorial hall in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Sunday for an exhibition.
Hundreds died and 30,000 people had to leave their homes in parts of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk after water surged from the North Sea on 31 January 1953.
Organisers said the prince's visit was a "pleasant surprise".
"I was thrilled to pieces," said David Bocking, who organised the exhibition.
"It made my day and I really enjoyed it.
"We've worked hard at this and it's well worth the effort when you get recognised by the royals."
Prince William spent more than half an hour talking to rescuers and survivors of the floods, and hearing the stories of loss and heroism on that night 70 years ago.
Mr Bocking said the royal visitor, who has a home on the nearby Sandringham estate, was "more than interested" to learn about the floods.
Prince William's visit came as commemorations were held in both Snettisham, where 25 lives were lost, and Hunstanton, where 31 people died in the floodwaters.
The floods of 1953 were caused by a freak combination of winds, atmospheric pressure and high tides.
