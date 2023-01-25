Driver killed in A1075 crash named as Lee Gray
- Published
A driver who died after a two-vehicle crash has been named following the opening of an inquest into his death.
A Ford Focus was involved in a collision with a black Kia Rio on the A1075 near Shipdham in Norfolk at about 20:30 GMT on 13 January.
The driver of the Ford was Lee Gray, 49, from Shipdham, who died at the scene on Dereham Road.
An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday.
Norfolk Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or saw how either vehicle was being driven prior to the collision to get in touch.
