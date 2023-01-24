Norwich Rouen Road walk-in health centre under threat of closure
- Published
A loss-making city walk-in health centre may close next year, according to a health board.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board (ICB) has launched a consultation to find out if services at Rouen Road in Norwich should shut from 2024.
Patient watchdog, Healthwatch Norfolk, said the service "represented high value for money" and wanted to know if it would continue to be loss-making if it was paid for all patients seen.
The ICB has been asked for comment.
The Rouen Road walk-in centre (WiC) provides some 5,666 appointments a month, NHS Norfolk and Waveney said.
The ICB's consultation document said WiC use was highest during normal business hours, with peak usage at lunchtimes between 12:00 and 13:00, as well as early mornings between 07:00 and 09:00.
The busiest day was Monday with the lowest usage from 19:00 and 21:00.
The majority of patients sought treatment for same-day general practice services rather than minor injury treatment, the NHS health commissioner said.
This included refugees and asylum seekers for whom English was not their first language, those who were not registered with the local health and care system and those who otherwise struggled to make or attend pre-booked appointments.
The largest proportion of patients - 66% - using the WiC were registered with one of 22 Norwich GP practices, the trust said, with only 7% registered with the Rouen Road practice.
A Healthwatch Norfolk report into the centre said it "offers excellent value for money but is operating at a loss."
"The walk-in centre fulfils an essential role in easing pressure on other NHS services, such as A&E and local GP practices, at a critical time for public health provision."
It found that under the current system, the walk-in centre did not get paid for any patients over the 17,000 they are commissioned to see per quarter.
Neither are they paid for any patients who are registered at the Norwich practice's health centre located in the same building.
Last quarter this equated to a loss of £47,384.48 (to treat 2,071 additional patients) plus an additional £32,809.92 not paid for health centre patients.
Healthcare Norfolk made a range of recommendations to support services going forward.
The public consultation is also considering relocating the Rouen Road GP practice and a vulnerable adults service inclusion hub on Westwick Street.
