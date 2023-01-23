Three Norfolk schools close after UK Power Networks electricity faults
Three schools in Norfolk have had to close due to power cuts.
Aurora Eccles School and Aurora White House School, both in Quidenham, said they had no heating and were unable to prepare lunches without electricity.
Holy Cross Church Of England Primary School, near King's Lynn, also said it was without heating and electricity.
UK Power Networks said the Quidenham fault had been fixed, but engineers were still working on the issues in Runcton Holme, near Kings Lynn.
The schools said they would be in touch with parents and carers about when they expected to reopen.
A spokeswoman for UK Power Networks said: "Engineers worked quickly to restore power to 269 customers in the Quidenham area following a fault on an overhead cable at 09:16 GMT.
"Power was restored to 133 customers at 10:22 am and to the remaining 136 at 10:25.
"Engineers are currently working quickly and safely to repair an overhead cable fault in School Road, Runcton Holme, near Kings Lynn.
The company apologised to customers affected by the power cuts.
