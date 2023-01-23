Norfolk County Council plans maximum council tax rise
A council is proposing raising council tax by the maximum allowed without holding a referendum.
Norfolk County Council is planning an increase of 4.99% for the next year - 2.99% towards the general council tax and 2% in adult social care precept.
Conservative council leader Andrew Proctor said the government had given it "no alternative".
A government spokesman said it was working with councils to "ensure vital services are protected".
The maximum amount council tax can increase is set by the government. If an authority wants to raise bills above that limit, it has to hold a referendum to get residents' backing.
The county council has published its budget proposals in the face of what it described as "major pressures", including £41.5m to deal with inflation.
The proposed rise would increase the county council's share of band D bills from £1,516.95 to £1,592.64.
Mr Procter said: "We don't want to raise council tax by 4.99% but the government has given us no alternative.
"We are having to propose that rise because, without it, we would have to cut services.
"We have no real alternative, without fair funding.
"I have been lobbying the government on this for several years - it is now time for action."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it understood "the pressures facing councils" and were working with closely them.
It said Norfolk County Council would receive £857m for 2023/24, an increase in core spending power of 10.5%.
"Councils will have the flexibility to raise money through council tax, but we expect them to exercise restraint," a statement said.
"Protecting the most vulnerable households remains our priority and those on the lowest incomes are able to apply for council tax reductions."
The proposals will be considered by cabinet on 30 January.
