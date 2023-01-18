Snetterton inquest: Angela Lucas accidentally released harness during race
- Published
A racing driver died when she was thrown from her car after accidentally unlocking a restraining harness after a collision, an inquest jury concluded.
Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when she drove into a barrier.
Unrestrained, she was thrown partly out of the car's left side window.
The jury at Norfolk Coroner's Court found her release buckle had not been positioned correctly.
If the buckle was in the correct position, as specified by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Regulations, it should not have been possible for the safety release lever to be accidentally activated, the inquest heard.
Ms Lucas, who was wearing a helmet, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene, a pathologist's report said.
Her harness, which was sent away for examination, was found not to be faulty, the inquest heard.
The harness had a central lever or button that could be released by the driver if one had to escape the car quickly.
The business consultant from Upwell, Norfolk, had covered 67 laps of the track and was doing 80-90mph (128-144 km/h) when her car was clipped by another racer, sending her into the barrier.
Jamie Champkin, regulatory counsel and disciplinary officer for Motorsport UK, which oversees four-wheel motorsport in this country, told the court he had studied in-car camera footage and CCTV footage from the track and it was "a matter of surmise" what had happened.
"We know the harness buckle was released," he said.
The footage of Mrs Lucas trying to control the one tonne car showed her having to make a 90-degree right-hand lock turn, on a sharp bend, Mr Champkin added.
He pointed out that it also revealed the racing driver had been sitting very close to the steering wheel.
Mr Champkin said he believed the release buckle had been secured onto Ms Lucas's abdomen area, rather than correctly on her pelvis.
He added that as she tried to control her car, it was likely her right forearm "may have come into contact with the harness buckle and released it".
During the inquest evidence was given by a team helper who said the racer had complained the safety buckle had made her belly sore during race training on Saturday.
But a post-mortem report confirmed no marks were seen on her abdomen area.
Ms Lucas died as a result of an accident, the jury concluded.
Her sisters, Lorraine Hall, 47, and Caroline Dally, 50, described their sister as "was one of life's truly good people".
"We take comfort knowing that Angela was noted as driving to exemplary standards by Mr Champkin of Motorsport UK, and that she died doing something that she loved," they said in a joint statement.
"After 18 months we now feel like we have some sense of closure to this awful incident."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk