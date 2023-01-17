Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard.
Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
Ms Lucas, from Upwell, Norfolk, suffered severe head injuries, dying at the scene, a pathologist's report said.
Her harness was found not to be faulty, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard.
Ms Lucas, who was described by the team's mechanic as a "very good driver", had been involved in a four-hour endurance race with two other team members when the crash happened.
The car's harness, which prevents drivers from "flailing" or moving freely in the event of a crash and which was used by Ms Lucas and the team's other drivers, had a central lever or button that could be released by the driver in the event of a fire or if a driver had to escape the car quickly.
The inquest was told in a statement from the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body of motor sport, that if positioned correctly, the harness release buckle should not open "inadvertently".
Jamie Champkin, regulatory counsel and disciplinary officer for Motorsport UK, which oversees four-wheel motorsport in the UK, who had studied in-car camera footage and CCTV footage from the track, said it was "a matter of surmise" what had happened.
"We know the harness buckle was released", he said.
Following the crash, the adjustable harness used by Ms Lucas was sent away for analysis by Motorsport UK and it was found not to be faulty.
The footage of Ms Lucas trying to control the one tonne (1,000kg) car showed her having to make a 90-degree right-hand lock turn, Mr Champkin added.
He pointed out that the footage also revealed the racing driver had been sitting very close to the steering wheel.
Mr Champkin said he believed the release buckle had moved onto Ms Lucas's abdomen area, rather than remaining on her pelvis.
He said listening to the audio on the in-car footage, he could hear the click of all the buckles being fastened and it was clear when she left the pits that Ms Lucas was strapped in.
However, he added that as Ms Lucas tried to control her car after it was clipped by another driver, it was likely her right forearm "may have come into contact with the harness buckle and released it".
The helmet Ms Lucas was wearing was destroyed in the crash, the court also heard.
The inquest continues.
