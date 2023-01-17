North Runcton: Man charged after three die in A47 crash
A man has been charged over a crash in which three people were killed.
The victims, two aged in their 40s and one in their 20s, were in a Vauxhall Mokka which was in a collision with a BMW X5 on the A47 at North Runcton, near King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Sunday.
Aurelijus Cielevicius, 39, of John Street, King's Lynn, was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
The crash happened near the Constitution Hill roundabout at about 19:40 GMT, police said.
