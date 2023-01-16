Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday.
Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April.
Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Amber, who played for Horsford FC's under-nine girls' team, was Norwich's City Football Club's fan of the season last season.
Her family said she died at 23:00 GMT.
Amber's mum Amanda Sheehy said on Twitter: "My heart has broken.
"Life changed forever, but I promise I will make a difference to other families going through a terminal cancer diagnosis of a child."
Yesterday, Amber from our Under 9 Girls team passed away peacefully after the most courageous battle. We will celebrate Amber's life and strength at next weekend's matches, details will be with team managers during the week 💚 pic.twitter.com/xIYBKDKC7e— Horsford F.C. (@HorsfordFC) January 15, 2023
A fundraising initiative, called Amber's Army, has been set up to help support other families.
Mrs Sheehy added: "We have been so blessed to have had her for one hour short of nine years. She might not have won this fight, but she has taught many people to love harder, play longer and never give up."
All at Norwich City are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of last year's fan of the season, Amber Sheehy.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 15, 2023
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Amber 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/sGmPy5MyKV
Norwich City said it was "deeply saddened" at news of her death and its "thoughts and prayers are with her family at this incredibly difficult time".
Horsford FC said it would celebrate Amber's "life and strength" at its next matches.
