Woman hit by bus in Norwich suffers life-threatening injuries
- Published
A woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a bus.
She was on foot when she was injured at about 11:15 GMT on Saturday, on St Stephens Street in Norwich.
Norfolk Police said the woman had been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.
St Stephens Street, in the centre of Norwich, was closed off while investigations took place, and was reopened at about 14:00 GMT.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
