Norfolk children's services department gets good rating
- Published
Ofsted inspectors have rated services for children and their families provided by a council as "good".
At the last inspection in 2017, the Norfolk County Council department was told it required improvement.
Previously, it was branded inadequate and placed in "special measures".
But in the latest report inspectors praised improvements, saying children and their families more consistently receive good support.
They picked out the department's leadership. and said adoption services were a strength. They also highlighted support to divert children away from criminal exploitation.
Staff praised
John Fisher, the cabinet member for children's services at the council, praised the efforts of staff across the department.
"As a council, we have continued to invest in children's social care, despite the financial pressures faced by all local authorities," he said.
"This has helped us to transform services so that we can help families earlier and reduce the number of children needing to come into care."
The executive director of children's services, Sara Tough, said:"This report shows that outcomes for children are at the heart of everything we do and the work we are doing is helping to improve the lives of children and families across the county. "
But the report did say further improvement was needed in the response to children aged 16 and 17 who present as homeless, in the recognition and response to neglect, and in the support and decision-making for children placed with family and friends.
