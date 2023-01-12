Cycle route on old King's Lynn to Fakenham railway line proposed
A new 20-mile (32km) cycle and walking route could be created on a disused railway line that closed down more than 60 years ago.
The path along the former King's Lynn and Fakenham line is part of Norfolk County Council plans for "active travel" in the area.
It received £657,388 of funding from Active Travel England for improvements to cycling and walking.
A council officer said the new route was "clearly very ambitious".
The link would be one of several upgrades being proposed across the county with specific improvements planned in 20 of Norfolk's largest towns and villages
According to the Local Democracy Report Service, the funding would be used to draw up the proposals but creating the actual infrastructure would require further government money.
Some of the suggested routes were shown to councillors at the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk's regeneration and development panel on Tuesday.
They include Downham Market to Swaffham, Downham Market to Brandon, and King's Lynn to Hunstanton.
The Lynn-Fakenham Railway, which once connected the two towns, was opened in 1880, but closed to passengers in 1959.
A Norfolk County Council officer told the meeting there would be a six-week consultation on the plans in the near future.
