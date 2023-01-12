At-home care team step in to treat Martham man with broken pelvis
A man with a fractured pelvis is being cared for at home thanks to a council-run service helping to free up hospital beds.
Richard Davenport, 71, waited 23 hours for an ambulance after slipping on ice at Martham, Norfolk, on 12 December.
He was taken to A&E but sent home with help from Norfolk First Support, which also looks after his wife Jane, a stroke patient.
A government spokesman said there was "urgent action to support services".
Mr Davenport, his wife's main carer, said: "I put one foot on the pavement and I flew up in the air and landed on my hip and I knew I'd done something serious."
The East of England Ambulance crew "were so caring and apologised about the delay - and said it was totally out of their hands, they were so, so busy", he added.
He was treated at the James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth, but, with no free bed, Norfolk First Support stepped in with a care package.
The council-run scheme provides free, short-term support for up to six weeks for people who are recovering from illnesses.
Manager Jo Cunliffe said sending someone home with a broken pelvis would not have been normal a few weeks ago, "but now the idea is to discharge people home as soon as possible and get that therapy support they need at home and try and keep as many beds free in the hospital as as possible".
The scheme also means the couple can stay together.
Mr Davenport said with Covid, flu and staff shortages, "the hospital system is broken and realistically throwing money at it isn't the answer - I think it's all just this perfect storm they keep talking about".
An East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) spokesman apologised, adding: "Mr Davenport's call was during one of the busiest periods of the year and was initially marked as a lower priority Category 5 call.
"However, this call was re-prioritised to an urgent Category 2 when it became apparent that his condition has worsened."
A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: "No one should have to wait longer than necessary for emergency care, which is why we are taking urgent action to support services."
He said the government had announced up to £250m of additional funding to "reduce hospital bed occupancy, alleviate pressures on A&E and unlock much-needed ambulance handovers".
"This is on top of the £500 million Discharge Fund to speed up the safe discharge of patients who are medically fit to leave hospital," he added.
