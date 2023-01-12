Norfolk coroner warns ambulance transfer delays risk future deaths
Delays transferring patients from ambulances to hospitals could cause future deaths, a report has warned.
Concern was raised when Kyriacos Athanasis, 88, died after being diagnosed with a cervical fracture.
An assessment in an ambulance outside the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, was "not sufficient" to diagnose his injuries, Norfolk assistant coroner Catherine Wood said.
The Department of Health said it would respond to the report.
Ms Wood sent a Prevention of Future Deaths Report (PFDR) to the Department of Health and the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board.
She said: "There are clear risks of future deaths for patients waiting in ambulances as well as to patients whose diagnosis and treatment is delayed due to limited intervention being available in the back of an ambulance."
Mr Athanasis was taken to hospital on 17 May 2022 at 21:30 BST after falling down stairs at home the day before.
The coroner said there was a delay transporting him from the ambulance to hospital and diagnosing his injury.
The inquest recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
'Sustained pressure'
The delayed diagnosis, alongside other health issues, "more than minimally or trivially contributed to his death", Ms Wood said.
The inquest heard emergency department staff "regularly have too many patients".
At the time of the inquest, on 4 January, the trust was operating at nearly double its capacity of 40, with 75 patients.
A hospital spokesman said: "Our hospital has been experiencing sustained pressure, with large numbers of very unwell people attending our emergency department."
He said the trust was working to address demand and was focusing on discharging patients who are medically fit to create bed capacity.
The hospital has also created a temporary unit for ambulance transfers.
The NHS Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board was approached for comment.
