Cromer deaths: Alexander Lawrie killed wife Helen before taking his own life
A husband killed his wife before taking his own life at their seaside bungalow, an inquest found.
The bodies of Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both aged 83, were discovered in the conservatory at The Warren in Cromer just after 19:15 BST on 4 April.
Norfolk Police, who conducted an investigation, said officers found no indication of third-party involvement.
Coroner Yvonne Blake found Mrs Lawrie had been unlawfully killed and recorded a verdict of suicide for Mr Lawrie.
Police said an inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court heard that the couple, who met in their teens and were described as childhood sweethearts, married in 1960 and had three sons.
Mrs Lawrie's health had been deteriorating and she had issues with mobility, speech, eyesight and dementia, and needed regular care.
The hearing was told they had been looking at options which included moving Mrs Lawrie into a care home or for her to have a live-in carer.
A carer had told the investigation that the couple had said if something happened to them, they would "go together".
Police officers had found the couple unresponsive in their home after being alerted by paramedics.
The force said a post-mortem examination found Mrs Lawrie died of head injuries while Mr Lawrie died from serious leg injuries, and there had been no indication of forced entry.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said the deaths were "incredibly sad".
"It was clear to me that Helen and Alexander were devoted to each other throughout their marriage and he cared for her fully throughout her deteriorating health," he said.
