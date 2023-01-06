Dereham police catch driver doing 111mph on A47
A driver was caught doing 111mph on a dual carriageway by officers out on patrol, police said.
Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were on the A47 near Dereham at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday when they clocked the vehicle's speed.
They tweeted about the incident with a photo of the handheld detection device's screen and urged drivers to "please slow down".
The force said the driver was awaiting a court appearance.
