Norwich man who violently attacked friend jailed for murder
- Published
A man who attacked his friend so violently police thought he had been shot dead has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years.
Mark Franklin, 58, was discovered at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on 29 April 2022.
Police initially thought a head injury had been caused by a firearm, but a post-mortem examination showed he died from a blunt force trauma injury.
Stephen Grimwood, 64, of Shipfield, was given a life sentence for murder.
He was found guilty following a trial at Norwich Crown Court in December.
CCTV had shown Mr Franklin had not left his home since 25 April, but Grimwood had made repeated visits before withdrawing £500 from the victim's account, police said.
It was believed the defendant owed Mr Franklin money and a witness said he had refused to settle a debt of £3,500.
Norfolk Police said that in police interviews, Grimwood had denied murdering Mr Franklin and borrowing money from him, apart from a £300 loan a few years' ago.
Forensic analysis showed Grimwood's shoes had traces of Mr Franklin's brain and blood on them, police said.
Following the conviction in December, Det Insp Lewis Craske said it had been a " violent attack that was so ferocious" officers thought Mr Franklin had been shot.
