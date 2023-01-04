Wymondham A11 roadworks reach halfway point
- Published
New photos have been released as a £60m project to upgrade part of the A11 in Norfolk reaches its halfway point.
The 5.3 miles (8.5km) stretch of the northbound carriageway from Spooner Row to Tuttles Interchange at Wymondham has almost been relaid.
Work on the southbound section will start on 12 January, with a contraflow system remaining in place until the summer.
Andy Jobling, from National Highways, thanked people for their "patience".
He said the work would "provide a much smoother and quieter ride for tens of thousands of drivers every day".
"We know that living, working or travelling in and around a major construction scheme isn't easy," he said.
"We're extremely grateful for the patience and understanding that motorists, local people and businesses have shown while we've been carrying out this vital upgrade."
The A11 was first laid with concrete in the 1990s, but it is now being relaid and reconstructed as part of a nationwide scheme to upgrade concrete roads.
It said many more motorists were now using the concrete roads than when they were first built, with 45,000 motorists a day travelling along the A11 stretch alone.
National Highways said about 30,000 cubic metres (26 cubic tonnes) of concrete - enough to fill 15 Olympic-sized pools - dug up from the northbound carriageway have been reused in the project.
Workers will now remove the old concrete road surface and some foundations from the opposite carriageway, before rebuilding the road with recycled materials and a new asphalt surface.
The 40mph (64km/h) speed limit and single lanes would remain in place until the project was completed.