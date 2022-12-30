Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day.
Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984.
The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service thanked passers-by and emergency services who helped Mr Mills and said he was "loved by all who knew him".
During his service he had responded to hundreds of calls including fires, water rescues and road traffic incidents and loved serving the people of Norfolk, a brigade spokesperson added.
He also served as a whole-time firefighter for the fire service at RAF Mildenhall.
Ceri Sumner, director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The thoughts of everyone in the fire service are with Carl's family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly sad time.
"Carl was a dedicated firefighter, with more than three decades of service to the county, and he will be remembered fondly for his commitment and professionalism, particularly in his role as watch manager at Wroxham."
As a mark of respect, flags at fire stations have been lowered across Norfolk.
