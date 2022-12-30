New Year Honours 2023: Norfolk lifeboatman gets British Empire Medal
- Published
A retired lifeboat helmsman who now volunteers as boathouse manager has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to maritime safety.
Ted Luckin, 93, joined Cromer Lifeboat in 1960 as a mechanic and tractor driver and took charge of the Norfolk town's new inshore lifeboat in 1964.
It is credited with saving hundreds of lives at sea.
Speaking of the honour, he said: "It came out of the blue and I was dumbfounded."
"I don't know what all the crew are going to say when I go down there or when they read about it - it's frightening me out of my life going down to see them," he joked.
"It's an honour for all the crew members who, in some cases, deserve it more than I did."
Since retiring from active service he is at the station twice a week to ensure it is kept to the highest standards for crew and visitors.
While he was not able to keep up his visits during the Covid-19 measures, he continued to meet members and kept in touch with retired crew and their families.
He is also treasurer of the crew fund, a task he carries out with "scrupulous attention to detail", the Cabinet Office said.
In 2020, he was presented with his 60 years' Long Service Award - an accolade bestowed on very few RNLI volunteers.
"The RNLI is important to me because you're providing a service to people who cannot help themselves," he said.
"It's very worthwhile and I've enjoyed the whole experience."
Other recipients of New Year Honours in Norfolk include:
- Aneeta Prem, of Norwich, who set up the Freedom Charity for girls and women at risk of forced marriage, domestic slavery and extreme violence around the world. She has been appointed Member of Order of the British Empire (MBE) for charitable service
- Husband and wife David and Ruth Southgate of Hellesdon, near Norwich, who are trustees of a charity developing affordable housing for older people. They have been appointed MBE for services to charity and the community
- Hospice fundraiser Val Blackmur, of Flitcham, near King's Lynn. Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to the community
- Former badminton coach Coral Warren, of Wymondham. Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to Sport Action for Ladies after Cancer in Norwich
