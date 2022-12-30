Great Yarmouth third river crossing: Road upgrades close to completion
- Published
Engineers are due to finish upgrading a series of roads in early 2023 as part of a major river crossing project.
The £120m bascule bridge, which will be the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth, will link the A47 with the town's port.
Contractors have built the two bascule chambers and new flood defences.
Norfolk County Council said all the upgrades to Southgates Road and South Denes Road, east of the river, will be completed next.
"[We] are very pleased with progress to date and acknowledge the monumental effort from many organisations throughout the planning, funding, design and construction stages," said the council's project manager Tim Ellis.
"However, our greatest acknowledgement and biggest thank you is to the residents and businesses that are adjacent to the project during construction."
The road upgrades will include new cycle routes, a change to the one-way systems and new traffic signage.
The council said the installation of the two main bridge leaves via a large crane from the river - and completion of a new roundabout at William Adams Way - were expected in the spring.
The embankments were built using thousands of tonnes of sand and soil from a former World War One runway nearby.
