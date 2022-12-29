Ex-PM's concerns over potential mail sorting office closure in Swaffham
The former prime minister has expressed concern over the future of a Royal Mail sorting office in her constituency.
Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, said people in Swaffham had contacted her about whether the sorting office in Lynn Street would stay open.
Ms Truss, who resigned from the top job in October after just 49 days in office, said she had raised their concerns with Royal Mail.
The company said it was conducting a review of its customer service points.
Royal Mail said footfall to offices nationwide was down by some 50% compared with pre-pandemic levels.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Truss, argued rural areas should not be disadvantaged.
She restarted her monthly emails to constituents after a 15-month gap from June 2021 to November 2022.
Writing in her December update, she said: "We should not be reducing infrastructure from market towns.
"I am concerned residents would have to [travel to] and from King's Lynn to pick up post."
The journey to King's Lynn is a 32 mile (51km), hour-long, round trip from Swaffham.
Local Conservative district councillor Ian Sherwood said such a move would be "unreasonable and out of order".
"You have to think of everybody - young and old, public transport and not-public transport," he said.
"If you were an older resident and you had no transport, it's just not reasonable to have to go to King's Lynn or another town to collect your parcel.
"That's why I'm assuming, because it seems so unreasonable, that that wouldn't be on the cards."
In addition to the sorting office, there is a post office in Swaffham just two minutes' walk down the street, at the McColl's convenience store, but that provides a different range of services.
Royal Mail said following the post-pandemic drop in footfall it was conducting a review to determine the optimum number of customer service point locations.
The privately-owned company, which has seen a series of strikes by delivery staff over the Christmas period, did not rule out the possibility of closing Swaffham's sorting office as part of that review.
