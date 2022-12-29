Wymondham: New primary school planned for expanding town
- Published
A new primary school has been planned for a rapidly expanding town.
The proposed 420-pupil school could be built in Silfield, on the outskirts of Wymondham, near Norwich.
The area's population has swelled in recent years - with about 1,500 homes planned or being built in Wymondham - and there are a lack of school places.
"There's no primary school in the south of the town where large new housing is being delivered," Norfolk County Council was told in a planning brief.
"Therefore, this is a suitable location for a new primary school, which will reduce pressure for travel to existing schools in the town."
The town's three primary schools are already stretched, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Norfolk County Council has previously said new housing, coupled with in-year admissions from children moving to the area is "a cause for concern".
It is expected new pupils will come into the new Silfield school gradually, with the initial intake covering just Early Years and Key Stage One pupils.
Over five to six years the school is expected to expand to fully cover reception to year six.
Along with the school building, a play area, a 60-space car park and field are included in the plans.
While some Wymondham residents have written to County Hall's planning department with concerns the scheme could add traffic, most comments are in support.
One said: "We need this school urgently due to the new Silfield estate and ongoing house building in Wymondham."
Another said current schools are "overflowing" and they "absolutely support" the scheme.
Wymondham Town Council also supported the application but has raised a "small number of concerns".
The planning statement said there will inevitably be additional traffic, mostly from staff, but this will have been considered in the wider housing development.
Along with the new primary school, the future expansion of Wymondham High Academy is also being planned.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk