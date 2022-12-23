Man who carried out violent attack in Norwich found guilty of murder
- Published
A man convicted of murdering a friend had attacked him so violently police initially thought he had been shot.
Mark Franklin, 58, was discovered at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on 29 April.
Police said they thought the injuries to top of his head had been caused by a firearm, but a post-mortem examination showed he died from a blunt force trauma injury.
Stephen Grimwood, 64, of Shipfield, Norwich, is to be sentenced next month.
Norfolk Police said CCTV showed Mr Franklin had not left his address since Monday, 25 April.
Footage revealed Grimwood, who denied murder, had made repeat visits to the address, before withdrawing £500 from his victim's account.
Investigators said witnesses told them they believed Grimwood visited the house twice a week and owed the dead man money.
One witness told officers Grimwood had refused to settle a debt of £3,500.
The force said that In police interviews, Grimwood denied murdering Mr Franklin and borrowing money from him, apart from a £300 loan a few years' ago.
'Such brutality'
Forensic analysis showed of Grimwood's shoes had traces of Mr Franklin's brain and blood on them, police said.
Det Insp Lewis Craske said: "This was a violent attack that was so ferocious it appeared to officers who discovered Mark's body that it may have been a shooting.
"It's impossible for most of us to even imagine committing such terrible violence to another person.
"It's very sad that Mark's life ended with such brutality and at the hands of someone he considered to be his friend - in fact, Grimwood Steph.
"Today's result will never bring Mark back, but I hope it goes some way to ending this awful ordeal for his family."
Grimwood, whose trial took place at Norwich Crown Court, is expected to be sentenced on 3 January 2023.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk