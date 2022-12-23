King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch
- Published
King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch.
It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother.
Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.
Crowds usually gather outside the estate's St Mary Magdalene Church to see the royals, as they walk back to the house.
Norfolk Police said usual security measures and traffic control measures would be in place.
The royal standard is flying above Sandringham, where Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will celebrate Christmas Day with members of their family, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were expected to join them, alongside the Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.
The late Queen was forced to cancel her annual Christmas festivities in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
Her Majesty returned to Sandringham in January where she spent a few weeks.
She died while at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire in September 2022.
After the Queen's death, members of the public left floral tributes at the gates of the Norfolk residence, which held a special place in the Queen's affections.
Royal watchers who include a trip to Sandringham on Christmas morning as part of their festivities, have spoken of their excitement at the new King's decision to continue with the Norfolk tradition.
Police advised the public to arrive early to get a glimpse of the royals.
Sandringham House has been the private home of British monarchs for more than 160 years.
