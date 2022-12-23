King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas as monarch

King Charles IIIBohdi Tokelove
The King, seen here in 2019, greeting well-wishers after attending the Sandringham Estate church on Christmas morning when he was the Prince of Wales

King Charles III has arrived at Sandringham where he will spend his first Christmas as monarch.

It will be the first year the King has hosted the Royal Family's traditional gathering at the Norfolk estate since the death of his mother.

Queen Elizabeth II hosted 32 Christmases at Sandringham House.

Crowds usually gather outside the estate's St Mary Magdalene Church to see the royals, as they walk back to the house.

Norfolk Police said usual security measures and traffic control measures would be in place.

Reuters
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are spending Christmas Day at Sandringham with other members of the Royal Family

The royal standard is flying above Sandringham, where Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will celebrate Christmas Day with members of their family, marking a return to traditional royal festivities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were expected to join them, alongside the Princess Royal and her family, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children.

PA Media
The Queen last attended a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2019

The late Queen was forced to cancel her annual Christmas festivities in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Her Majesty returned to Sandringham in January where she spent a few weeks.

She died while at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire in September 2022.

After the Queen's death, members of the public left floral tributes at the gates of the Norfolk residence, which held a special place in the Queen's affections.

Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales greeting well-wishers after the service at St Mary Magdalene church in 2019, when she used the title Duchess of Cambridge
PA Media
The Sandringham Estate, near King's Lynn, has been a private home to generations of the Royal Family dating back to 1862

Royal watchers who include a trip to Sandringham on Christmas morning as part of their festivities, have spoken of their excitement at the new King's decision to continue with the Norfolk tradition.

Police advised the public to arrive early to get a glimpse of the royals.

Sandringham House has been the private home of British monarchs for more than 160 years.

