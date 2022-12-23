Chronic fatigue syndrome: 'Crocheting is my therapy'
An 18-year-old diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome said taking up crocheting had been like therapy.
Ellen Siegert, from Hopton in Norfolk, developed the condition that causes extreme tiredness four years ago.
She began crocheting after she was unable to do many of her previous hobbies, including dancing and roller-skating.
"It's very different to what I did before, but it's very therapeutic and rewarding," she said.
Chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), affects about one in every 500 people, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
It can leave sufferers feeling tired, even after sleep, and lead to problems with thinking, memory and concentration.
Ms Siegert said: "Before I was ill, I was full of energy and I loved my artistic roller-skating and rarely missed a session.
"All of a sudden, back in 2018, I was completely knocked out. I had no energy. It was a complete bolt out of the blue."
It meant she had to have bespoke schooling when she was taking her GCSEs, and she now does her fashion and textiles and 3D design A-levels part-time.
She said three years ago she taught herself how to crochet and "it suddenly clicked".
"It's very therapeutic. It's how I relax now, as it's something I can still do when I am just lying there and it takes my mind off things," said Ms Siegert.
The teenager recently created the entire cast of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, making Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly dolls alongside all the judges, dancers and competitors.
The 36 dolls took two to three days each to complete.
Ms Siegert even crocheted the winners' trophy with Hamza Yassin and his dance partner, Jowita Przystal, holding it.
She said: "I love Strictly. It started around the year I was born, so it's always been a part of my life.
"It was so enjoyable to make the Strictly dolls as the series was unfolding. I am particularly proud of Nikita's hair."
Her mother, Jane Siegert, also has chronic fatigue syndrome and believes it led to a faster diagnosis for her daughter.
She said: "Everything Ellen was telling me, she was feeling what I had - feeling completely exhausted, so tired you feel nauseous."
Ellen said she would continue crocheting and hoped she could gift all of her figurines to her inspirations.
She has previously managed to pass on her handiwork to comedian Michael McIntyre and singer Ed Sheeran.