Diane Douglas murder accused took his own life in jail - inquest
- Published
A man found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for murder took his own life, an inquest jury has concluded.
Stuart Williamson, 56, had been charged with murdering Diane Douglas, from Colton, near Norwich, in 2018.
She was reported missing by family on 21 October last year and her decomposed body was found at Mr Williamson's home a couple of weeks later.
He was accused of murdering her between 1 and 31 December 2018.
Staff at HMP Norwich were aware that the accused, a former mental health nurse, had suffered mental health breakdowns in the three years prior to his stay, the inquest heard.
He also had a history of previous suicide attempts.
The inquest was told he was found dead in his cell on 29 December 2021.
The jury concluded on the balance of probabilities his death was a suicide.
