USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash.
Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August.
The US Air Force had asserted jurisdiction in the case.
However, in November, a judge ruled Ms Hayes case must be heard in the UK courts.
Mr Day, a father of one, died of his injuries after the collision on the A10 near Downham Market, where Ms Hayes lived.
Ms Hayes denied the offence during a hearing at Norwich Crown Court.
The defendant, who is an Airman first class in the USAF, spoke only to confirm her personal details and enter her plea.
She was bailed until her trial which is scheduled for 11 December 2023, which is expected to last five to seven days.
