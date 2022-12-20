Norwich EuroMillions winners plan wedding after 15 years
A couple who have been engaged for 15 years said they can finally plan their wedding after winning £1m.
Ellie Land, from Norwich, said she bought the winning lottery ticket at the supermarket where she works "on a whim".
"Little did I think then that we'd win £1m," said the 41-year-old.
Her partner Karl Ward said they had been putting off getting married "purely for the funds" but were happy they can get married "at long last".
The couple, who have been together for 20 years and have two children, scooped the prize money on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker, part of the National Lottery.
Miss Land said: "We had popped into Asda on the way home from visiting friends to grab some bread and milk.
"Karl waited for me while I went to use the bathroom, and when I came out he was by the National Lottery counter so I decided to get a EuroMillions ticket for the draw that night.
"I don't always play, just on a whim, so when my colleague wished me luck, I laughed and said 'if I win something I'll treat you'.
"Little did I think then that we'd win £1m, I'll certainly be going back with a little something for her.
"Thinking back on that day I keep laughing, I spent a penny and won a million."
Forklift truck driver Mr Ward said they "sat in stunned silence" when they realised they had won £1m.
"It was a crazy moment," said the 43-year-old.
Alongside their wedding, they said their son and daughter had a "few requests" and they were also planning to buy their "forever home" after two decades of renting.
But they had no plans to stop working, they said.