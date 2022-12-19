Norwich City unveil mural to Duncan Forbes at Carrow Road
- Published
A mural to honour Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has been unveiled at the team's Carrow Road stadium.
The artwork of the former captain towers over Geoffrey Watling Way, between the Regency Security Stand and the Joma Community Stand.
The Scotsman made 357 appearances for the club over 13 years, including captaining them to promotion to the top division in 1972.
Forbes died in 2019, aged 78, and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
He signed for the club in 1968 from Colchester and twice captained the side in League Cup finals at Wembley, missing out on the trophy in 1973 and 1975.
In 2002, he was inducted as an inaugural member of the club's hall of fame.
'Norwich to the core'
Once retired from playing, the defender remained part of the club taking on commercial and scouting roles, spending almost 33 years with the Canaries in total.
In a statement, the Forbes family said: "We would like to express our delight at the unveiling of the mural to commemorate Duncan's achievements at the football club.
"We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the club, its board and owners for their continued support through Duncan's illness and since his passing, which has been overwhelming.
"Duncan would be very proud to be remembered in this way and certainly was Norwich to the core."
Zoe Webber, executive director at Norwich City, said the club was happy to have "created an iconic and recognisable mural to remember Duncan".
"It's important that we honour and remember our history," she said.
"Duncan will forever be part of the fabric of this football club, and we're extremely proud to honour him in this way."
Since his death, the club has begun a weekly support session called Duncan's Club, for people with dementia and their carers.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk