West Winch murder: Jail term extended for man who drove over daughter
- Published
A father who deliberately drove his car over his daughter after an argument and killed her has had his minimum jail sentence increased by four years.
Nigel Malt, 45, ran over 19-year-old Lauren Malt, twice, outside his estranged wife's home in West Winch, Norfolk, in January.
He had denied murder, but was found guilty and jailed for life.
The Court of Appeal has now increased his minimum term from 18 years to 22 years.
Several aggravating factors, including the background of domestic abuse, were taken into consideration during last week's appeal hearing, and the court concluded the original sentence, passed at Norwich Crown Court, was unduly lenient.
During his trial, the jury heard Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, was estranged from his wife and children and had been given bail with conditions not to turn up at their home or his wife's workplace after she reported him for assault in April 2021.
Ms Malt was murdered outside her home in Leete Way after her father ran her over in his Mercedes.
She was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, and a Home Office post-mortem examination later established the cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.
