Driver dies in collision with bus in Thurton
A man has died and a passenger is in a critical condition after their car collided with a bus in Norfolk.
Officers were called to the A146 at Thurton, between Norwich and Loddon, at 11:00 GMT on Friday.
The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene, close to the junction with The Street and Vale Road.
His passenger, a woman in her 80s, received life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
Norfolk Police appealed for witnesses.
