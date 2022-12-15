Harleston homes plan gets approval despite local concerns
Plans to build hundreds of homes have been approved, despite concerns the scheme would "kill" the town.
Construction of 461 properties on 67 acres of land on the edge of Harleston in Norfolk was agreed by South Norfolk Council (SNC) on Wednesday evening.
The scheme also includes plans for open public spaces, allotments and four acres of land for community use.
Of the homes, 258 will be classed as affordable with 107 "extra care" dwellings for people aged over 55.
In objections lodged with SNC's development committee, 25 local families argued the town's roads, doctors, dentists and schools would not be able to cope with so many new residents.
The scheme, brought forward by Saffron Housing Trust, would bring a significant population increase to the area, which had just 4,600 people in the 2011 census.
Steve Tricker, 65, of Mendham Lane - which is next to the development site - warned the project would "kill" the town, arguing it would create too many homes for the infrastructure available.
He said: "You can't get a dentist, the doctors are at breaking point. I know people who can't get their kids into the local school."
But the housing association maintained the scheme had been rigorously evaluated and would make financial contributions towards local infrastructure improvements, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Conservative councillor Lisa Neal said: "It's nice to see a mix like this. We know we need the extra care [apartments] for an ageing population but they still want to be independent. You've got the bungalows, the affordable housing, allotments."
Ms Neal said she was pleased to see the development feature such a large proportion of affordable homes.
Independent councillor Clayton Hudson supported her comments: "What's weighing it for me is the delivery of affordable housing - 258 of the 461 - that's over 50%.
"Who am I to turn that down at a time when affordable housing is absolutely needed?"
The scheme was unanimously approved.
