New Catholic bishop for East Anglia ordained in Norwich
- Published
A new Catholic bishop for East Anglia has been installed in Norfolk.
Peter Collins was ordained at St John the Baptist Cathedral in Norwich and is now the fifth Bishop of East Anglia, following the retirement of Alan Hopes.
He takes up the post after previously serving as a priest in the Archdiocese of Cardiff.
Bishop Peter said he had received "nothing but a very warm welcome, for which I am immensely grateful - so many messages have come in".
Bishop Peter said he planned to "serve the common good".
"That applies to the wide community, not just those entrusted into my spiritual care," he said.
"Faith is not merely a private concern, it is something that is to be lived out in the great space of public life, community life."
The bishop said he was looking forward to exploring the region.
