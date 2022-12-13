Rail strikes: Plans of commuters impacted by December walkouts
The Christmas plans of commuters have been impacted in the latest rail strikes across the East of England.
About 40,000 rail workers in the UK are striking over a dispute with the government about job cuts, pay and working conditions.
Rail unions said any pay offer should reflect the rising cost of living.
The BBC has spoken to people across East Anglia who have been affected by December's industrial action.
'Completely wrecked'
Christopher Salmon said the rail strikes have "completely wrecked" his Christmas plans.
"I had an invitation from a very dear, much-loved friend who I very rarely see," he said.
Mr Salmon has not been able to plan the journey to Norwich because of the rail strikes, and says he cannot go "without knowing whether there's going to be a train link or not".
Mr Salmon said he does not have a car, he cannot afford a taxi and he "can't rely on buses" either.
"I haven't seen my friend for a very long time and she's housebound. It's really rather sad because I was going to cook her a dinner and celebrate the whole thing."
"I'll be on my own" at Christmas, he said, but he does have "support" for the strikers.
"They've got to do something, and they can't do it in the middle of the summer because it would have no effect. Now is the time to do it," he said.
'A lot of stress'
University student Summer Kelly has been trying to book a train back to Cambridge after her ticket from Manchester to Ely was cancelled.
She said there were "no other options for me to get back to Cambridge".
"I've had to book different trains," she said.
"It took me a good couple of hours to find a train that was anywhere near the vicinity of Cambridge itself."
She said the new train she has paid a ticket for goes to Coventry, which is "still quite far out away from where I was originally heading".
Ms Kelly said she knows "so many people" affected and it is putting their parents "through a lot of stress because they've got to drive all the way up here and a lot of them live quite far away".
"I completely understand where the strikers are coming from, but I think something needs to be done so that this isn't happening throughout the Christmas period and people can't get home for Christmas," she said.
'Very sorry'
Juliette Maxam from Greater Anglia said the train company recognises the strikes are "inconvenient" for customers and is "very sorry".
"We are only able to run a tiny fraction of our normal services, and so we've advised people to avoid using our trains and they've stayed away," she said.
Ms Maxam said Greater Anglia is trying its "utmost" to make sure people know when there is a strike and when normal services cannot run.
"I think everybody wants these strikes over, and we know that the rail industry and the unions are continuing to talk to try and reach a resolution which will be for the benefit of everybody - our customers, our staff and the wider economy."
