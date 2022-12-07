Harry Kane pledges to visit King's Lynn namesake school

Harry KanePA Media
Harry Kane said he would "absolutely" visit the school if England win the World Cup

Harry Kane said he would visit a school that has temporarily renamed itself after him if England win the World Cup.

Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, Norfolk, changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School to support the England team during the competition.

Head teacher Gregory Hill said the name would become permanent if England won.

Mr Hill and pupils spoke to Kane over a video call and the England captain said he would "absolutely" visit the school and "do a nice opening".

"If we win the World Cup, let's do it," he said.

Mr Hill said the pupils came up with the idea for the name change.

"They wanted to do something momentous, so we've completely rebranded the school signs and badges," he said.

"Some people say it's just sport, but the World Cup brings the nations of the world together and we all need that."

The children are wearing mocked-up school badges bearing the new name and a picture of the England striker on their uniforms.

During the video call on the England Football daily live show, Lions' Den, Kane said he appreciated the school's support.

"You never think something like that can happen," the Tottenham centre-forward said.

Howard Junior School
Head teacher Gregory Hill said football brings nations together

"It was a great surprise. I guess it made me a little bit more motivated to try and win it.

"It would be great to see the school named Harry Kane School, so let's see what happens.

"It's just amazing to see everyone's support."

