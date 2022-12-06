Eastern England expects freeze amid weather warning
A yellow weather warning is in place for most of England's east coast as temperatures look set to drop as low as -3C.
The Met Office alert for ice covers a period from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday until 12:00 GMT on Thursday.
It applies to all coastal areas between Orford in Suffolk and North Berwick in East Lothian, Scotland.
Some "small snow accumulations" are expected.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2022
Ice across eastern England and southeast Scotland
Wednesday 1800 – Thursday 1200
The temperature in Waldringford, Suffolk, was forecast to plummet to -3C on Thursday and Friday morning, while areas elsewhere in the UK were expecting as low as -6C.
Norwich-based WeatherQuest forecaster, Dan Holley, said a cold, northerly wind would bring a "sub-zero wind chill and some hard frosts".
"There will also be the risk of ice as wintry showers can sometimes wash salt off the roads," he said.
"The clear spells that follow in between the showers can allow temperatures to fall close to freezing, bringing the risk of some black ice — even if roads have been previously treated."
The alert warns people to expect "injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces" and "some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".
Drivers were told to prepare a "winter kit" for their cars.
Darrell Redford, network resilience manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said he expected road surface temperatures on Friday at 06:00 GMT of -5.9C near Trent Valley and the Lincoln Ridge.
🥶❄ Frosty night ahead so our gritters will be out at 3am in parts of West Norfolk.— Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) December 6, 2022
We're gritting priority roads in all areas of #NorthYorkshire overnight.— North Yorkshire CC (@northyorkscc) December 6, 2022
Road surface temperatures are expected to widely fall close to, or below, zero leading to icy patches.
Mr Redford's team is responsible for gritting 43 routes, equating to 1,875 miles (3,018km), which they have been planning to cover on Tuesday night.
He told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "We are not going to be fighting too much ice, so that's a good sign, but I would always say to the public, particularly over the next eight to 10 days, to please drive safely and only go out if you need to."
People in the UK have delayed switching their heating on, amid mild autumn temperatures and the rising cost of energy bills, but scientific research has warned cold homes can be harmful for their occupants.
Low temperatures lead to an elevated risk of stroke, respiratory infection or falls due to reduced strength and dexterity.
