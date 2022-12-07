Justin Fashanu statue bid launched by Norwich City LGBT+ fans group
A campaign has been launched to raise £150,000 to create a statue in honour of the late footballer Justin Fashanu.
Proud Canaries - an LGBT+ Norwich City fans group - said it wanted the statue of the nation's first openly gay footballer to be a "place for people to remember Justin and also stand as a safe space for queer supporters".
It is planned to be located close to the club's home ground.
The statue would replicate one of Fashanu's goal celebrations for City.
Fashanu killed himself in 1998, eight years after coming out. He was the victim of racist and homophobic abuse throughout the 1990s.
The campaign has been backed by actor and Canaries fan Stephen Fry.
"Justin's legacy is more than just a great footballer who shone bright but burned out too soon, he had the courage to shatter a ceiling that no-one had broken before," he said.
"The fact that it took 32 years for the brave Jake Daniels of Blackpool to become the second player in the English men's game to come out is testament to the fear and stigma that male gay and bisexual footballers still endure today.
"Along with lovers of football around the world, I think it's time to celebrate Justin for what he did and what he represents."
Proud Canaries said the statue would be created by Taslim Martin and would capture Fashanu's celebration after his left-footed curler beat England goalkeeper Ray Clemence in February 1980.
He raised his index finger before being hugged by teammates as he marked what became Match of the Day's Goal of the Season more than 40 years ago.
The group said the statue would be located on the banks of the River Wensum, close to the Canaries' Carrow Road stadium.
Prof Andrew Reynolds, from the Justin Fashanu Statue Campaign, said: "Amongst the backdrop of the Qatar World Cup, where the lack of LGBTQ+ rights is in the spotlight, we see Justin's statue as more than a celebration of the man.
"Justin's statue says to every player, regardless of skin colour or sexual orientation: play the game you love and we will love you as you play the game.
"We hope that Justin's statue will prompt awareness of persistent homophobia in sport and conversations about how to make football a happy and safe space for all."
