A47: Driver, 20, dies days after Blofield road crash
- Published
A 20-year-old driver has died two days after he was seriously injured in a road crash.
Police said he was turning right on the A47 at Blofield, Norfolk, when his Vauxhall Corsa hit a Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction.
It happened at 16:40 GMT on Thursday in a 50mph zone, east of Norwich, as the road widens from one lane to two.
He died in hospital on Saturday and police want anyone who saw the crash or who has dashcam video to contact them.
The driver of the Range Rover suffered minor injuries.
