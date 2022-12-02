Sam Ryder thrills shoppers with surprise Norwich gig
Eurovision star Sam Ryder has surprised city centre shoppers with an impromptu gig.
The singer, from Maldon in Essex, teased fans he would be in Norwich with an Instagram post around lunchtime asking them where he should sing.
He performed to a delighted crowd outside St Peter Mancroft church.
Ryder came second behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
His success with pop song Space Man gave the UK its best result in more than 20 years.
Ryder found fame covering hits on TikTok during lockdown and gained more than 12 million followers, and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.
He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun's Gonna Rise, in 2021.
