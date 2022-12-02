Coroner warns of risks after Wymondham care home failures
- Published
A coroner has warned of a risk of future deaths after a woman died weeks after a care home put the wrong person's details into her care plan.
Janice Hopper, 74, was taken to hospital from Windmill House, in Wymondham, Norfolk last January after she stopped taking fluids.
An inquest in November was told of failures at the home and delays in addressing them.
Runwood Homes Senior Living, which runs the home, has been asked to comment.
Mrs Hopper, who had Alzheimer's, had been admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a fractured hip in December 2021 and was discharged to the care home on New Year's Eve.
However, two weeks later her condition deteriorated and she was readmitted to hospital, where she died on 12 February.
'Several inaccuracies'
Coroner Jaqueline Lake identified 12 issues of concern in a prevention of future deaths report largely relating to Mrs Hopper's care plan.
Ms Lake stated some information in the plan was "cut and paste" from another resident's and contained "several inaccuracies".
These included referring to her as "a sociable man" and that she enjoyed dining in the communal space, despite her being in Covid self-isolation at the time.
The coroner also highlighted that a number of routine checks, including blood sugar levels for the diabetic, were not conducted in line with Mrs Hopper's care plan.
Records were also not completed correctly with some staff estimating her food and fluid intake rather than noting it accurately.
An internal investigation by the care home had recommended a review of fluids and nutrition to be audited regularly and a "lessons learnt" document to be prepared for staff. However Ms Lake said there was "no evidence these steps have been taken".
At the inquest Mrs Hopper's husband Christopher said the family felt his wife's short time at the home had worsened her Alzheimer's.