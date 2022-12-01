Century-old Reedham signal box to start new life as simulator
A 120-year-old signal box is to start a new life as a virtual reality simulator for railway enthusiasts.
The signal box at Reedham junction came out of service in 2019 when the Norwich to Yarmouth and Lowestoft lines were upgraded to a digital system.
It has been sawn in half and taken to Holt where it will form part of the North Norfolk Railway heritage line.
Once re-installed, the 60-lever frame will allow visitors to experience railway line control for themselves.
Steve Ashling, from the preservation group, said: "We've got a 120-year-old signal box that would be facing the bulldozer if we weren't doing what we're doing now.
"It's a bit of our railway history, part of our local history.
"It belongs to Reedham village. I can't bear the thought of it being demolished."
The signal box will form part of a project called HIVE - the Holt Interactive Visitor Experience.
An exhibition hall will showcase all aspects of train engineering and disciplines, from tracks and signalling, to drivers and guards operating trains, as well as ticket office and signal box control.
Train driver Mr Ashling, who used to work at Reedham Junction, said the signal box would give people the ability to be a signal operator, in a safe space.
"They can come in and pull the lever, work the bells, as if it's a proper working signal box, without risk of causing a crash."
Volunteer with North Norfolk Railway, Michelle Davidson, who helped with the dismantling, said: "This is a live railway line so we have to do it to the letter of regulations. It's got to be removed methodically and safely."
The signal box will now be refitted with original items that were preserved by staff, returning it to a signal box of the 1960s.
Back then Reedham signal box was operating sidings, holiday expresses, stopping passenger services and running trains to the Cantley sugar beet plant.
Mr Ashling said some replacement work was required, including widening old doors to improve access.
The Holt experience is expected to open in the summer.
