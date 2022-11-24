Harry Kane thanks namesake school in Norfolk for support
A school that changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School for the World Cup has been tweeted by the England captain.
Head teacher Gregory Hill, from Howard Junior School, in King's Lynn, Norfolk, said the school would change its name permanently if England won.
The school tweeted a video to the Tottenham and England striker wishing the national team good luck.
Harry Kane said he "loved seeing" the video.
"Thank you from me and the team for all the support - it means a lot," he said in a tweet.
"We'll do our best to ensure you make the name change permanent!"
Loved seeing this! Thank you from me and the team for all the support - it means a lot. We'll do our best to ensure you make the name change permanent! 🦁🦁🦁 https://t.co/JmfeaM7LMs— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 23, 2022
Mr Hill said the pupils came up with the idea for the name change.
"They wanted to do something momentous so we've completely rebranded the school signs and badges," he said.
"Some people say it's just sport, but the World Cup brings the nations of the world together, and we all need that."
The children are wearing mocked-up school badges bearing the new name, and a picture of Kane, on their uniforms.
