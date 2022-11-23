Norfolk man pleads not guilty to terror charges

Sejr Forster denied the charges during a hearing at the Old Bailey

A Norfolk man has pleaded not guilty to four counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist.

Sejr Forster, 25, of Cardiff Road, Norwich, is alleged to have been in possession of publications that included bomb designs and instructions for DIY munitions.

He denied the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey in London, which he attended by video link from HMP Winchester.

A trial date was set for 13 February.

