USAF worker Mikayla Hayes to face UK trial over motorcyclist death
- Published
A US Air Force worker accused of killing a motorcyclist in a road crash must face trial in the UK.
Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day, 33, by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk.
The US Air Force had asserted jurisdiction in the case but a judge ruled Ms Hayes must be tried through the UK courts.
Ms Hayes entered a not guilty plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Mr Day died of his injuries after a car collided with his motorbike in the west Norfolk village on 26 August.
Airman first class Ms Hayes, who is stationed at the US military base in Suffolk, was charged following the crash.
She is next due at Norfolk Crown Court on 21 December.
