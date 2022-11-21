Norwich dog walker dies after motorbike collision
- Published
A dog walker has died from injuries sustained in a collision with a motorcycle not far from a city centre.
Norfolk Police were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and blue and white Yamaha 125 bike on Colman Road in Norwich at 07:19 GMT on 17 November.
The woman, aged in her 50s from the city, died on 19 November from her injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact them.
The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the dog was unharmed, Norfolk Police said.
The woman had initially been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital but was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where she died.
Officers want to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or who saw the way the motorcycle was being ridden before the collision.
