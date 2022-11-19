Great Yarmouth log flume to be removed due to costs
An amusement park ride that thrill-seekers have enjoyed for more than 30 years is to be removed.
Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, in Norfolk, said the log flume would be dismantled this winter due to "ever-growing maintenance work".
It said it was no longer viable to run due to the "ongoing financial investment" needed.
On its Facebook page the company said the decision had been taken "with a heavy heart".
Many people expressed their disappointment saying it was "sad news".
One said: "I loved riding this as a kid and watching people get soaked walking past it back in the 90's with my mum."
"Hate to see it go, but a machine that runs on salt water all summer must be a maintenance nightmare", said a previous visitor.
'Special memories'
The ride, which opened in 1989, "has been a firm favourite for over 30 years", a spokesperson for the park said.
"This ride has provided families and with special memories to cherish and we are extremely grateful for all the amazing experiences it has given you.
"Unfortunately, due to the ever-growing maintenance work needed to keep the ride running safely and the ongoing financial investment from the company to keep it operating, we have made the difficult decision to remove the ride this winter."
It said once it was dismantled it would be liaising with Great Yarmouth Borough Council on a replacement.
A new ride, Musik Express, is due to open in 2023.
