Norfolk school renamed Harry Kane Junior for World Cup
- Published
A school has changed its name to Harry Kane Junior School for the duration of the World Cup, and pledged to change it permanently if England wins.
Head teacher Gregory Hill, from Howard Junior School, in Gaywood, Norfolk, said pupils came up with the idea.
"They wanted to do something momentous so we've completely rebranded the school signs and badges," he said.
"Some people say it's just sport, but the World Cup brings the nations of the world together, and we all need that."
The school posted a number of Twitter videos in which Mr Hill, surrounded by teachers dressed as three inflatable lions, and a football, said: "From Monday onwards we're going to be the Harry Kane Junior School - yes, you heard me right.
"Howard is out - Harry Kane is in - we're right behind England, we're going to make sure that England wins the World Cup."
The children are wearing mocked-up school badges bearing the new name, and a picture of Kane, on their uniforms.
We're becoming the @HKane Junior School...if @England win @FIFAWorldCup we're make the name and new school badge permanent! @EnglandFootball @Lionesses #WorldCup2022 @SchoolsFootball #HarryKane @BBCLookEast @stevescott_itv @itvanglia pic.twitter.com/vdsjIerxyK— Harry Kane Junior School (@HowardJuniorSch) November 17, 2022
Mr Hill added: "If England win, we're changing our name permanently."
In a further video, teacher Ashley Kirwan said the school intended to "celebrate the World Cup in style".
November 17, 2022
Mr Hill said the pupils and staff would be watching the first England match against Iran together on Monday.
"It's not just a football match - the World Cup is about education - notwithstanding the geography and cultural lifestyles of the different nations, it's also about teamwork and good sportsmanship," he said.
As an academy school, he said he would not need permission to permanently change the school's name - should England win, of course.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk