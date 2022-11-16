The Broads: Five-year vision recognises impact of climate change
A five-year vision for the future of The Broads raises the "need to address the impacts of climate change", an authority said.
The Broads Authority said the Broads Plan set out actions for the continued protection and enhancement of the waterways in Norfolk and Suffolk.
They include preparing a flood risk strategy and making Broads Authority operations carbon neutral, it said.
The authority described the five-year vision as "ambitious".
Actions included in the plan, launched on Monday, included responding to sea level rise, coastal change and more frequent flooding.
To help do this, the Broads Authority said it would commission, carry out and publish updated and more extensive flood risk research.
It said it was also "on track" to meet its carbon reduction target of zero emissions by 2040.
"The plan acknowledges a much greater awareness and urgency of the need to address the impacts of climate change and flood risk, as well as creating opportunities to inspire and support people in acting to protect this special area," the Broads Authority said.
Chairman Bill Dickson added: "The Broads Plan is ambitious, setting bold strategic objectives that can only be achieved through close working with partner organisations who share the same commitment, purpose and vision for the Broads.
"Successfully achieving our objectives depends upon a shared commitment and a strong sense of purpose, for we achieve so much more when we work alongside each other. We look forward to working with our partners to make the plan a success."
The Broads Authority said the vision for 2022 to 2027 was set out under six themes:
- Responding to climate change and flood risk
- Improving landscapes for biodiversity and agriculture
- Maintaining and enhancing the navigation
- Protecting landscape character and the historic environment
- Promoting understanding and enjoyment
- Connecting and inspiring communities
It said partner organisations it would be working with included Norfolk and Suffolk Boat Owners Association, Natural England, Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils, RSPB, National Farmers Union (NFU) and Norfolk Rivers Trust.
The Broads Plan was established in 1988 and is reviewed every five years.
