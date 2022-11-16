BBC Make a Difference Awards: Norfolk heroes celebrated
Awards have been handed out at a ceremony to honour people and groups who have made a difference to their local communities.
BBC Radio Norfolk's Make a Difference Awards were staged at Norwich City Football Club's stadium on Tuesday.
A fundraiser who organised a convoy to Ukraine and a neighbour who helped a man who lost his family were among eight winners.
The station said it was "absolutely delighted" to recognise them all.
Acting executive editor Anthony Isaacs said BBC Radio Norfolk had received hundreds of nominations.
"Many of the people and groups do this without recognition or reward, so it's wonderful they are able to have a night where their hard work and dedication is celebrated," he said.
Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 as a virtual notice board for people offering help and those needing support.
The winners in the eight categories were:
Volunteer: Sherry Partridge volunteers as a community first responder, who often arrive at the scene of an emergency before ambulance crews. She has been described as a "real inspiration", with her NHS and ambulance colleagues praising her positivity and teamwork.
Community group: Wells Community Hospital Trust was praised by judges for running a "fantastic range of services through Covid" and also adapting to the cost of living crisis, with initiatives such as a community supermarket, to continue to help local people in need.
Fundraiser: Simon Feneron, manager of the Banningham Crown, near Aylsham, set up a convoy to get aid to Ukraine when the war broke out and epitomised Norfolk's "generosity of spirit", according to judge and former government minister Sir Norman Lamb.
Carer: Helen Hawes was a domestic carer for a man whose family lived 100 miles away. She comforted him when he broke his hip and waited for an ambulance to arrive, visited him regularly while he recovered in a care home and made him extra meals while cooking for her own family. His daughter nominated Ms Hawes for being her father's "ray of sunshine".
Great neighbour: Mark Humphrey showed care and compassion for his neighbour David when he lost his wife, daughter and son during 2020-21. He regularly visited and shopped for him and continued to do so after he moved into a care home.
Key worker: As a nurse, Donna Loose helped patients get on board with the Covid vaccination programme and has also been instigating work on the menopause and sexual health.
Environmental: Thetford River Group collects rubbish and surveys the surrounding flora and fauna for a deeper scientific understanding of the area and in doing so has helped protect local wildlife and improved the river for people to enjoy.
Together: Transforming Local Communities has harnessed the power of networking to realise its visions in promoting the mental health and wellbeing of Norfolk communities. Judge and performer Anna Mudeka praised the passion of its founder Stacey Bradley.
The winners were announced at the BBC Radio Norfolk Make a Difference Award Ceremony on Tuesday, with highlights to be broadcast on Chris Goreham's breakfast show.